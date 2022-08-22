LOWVILLE — Dogs big and small came to the Lewis County Fair to compete in the annual dog show competition.
Prizes were awarded in various categories:
Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Showmanship — Natalie Zehr with Sully
Best groomed — Lisa Sawdae with Maddie
Purebred less than 20 pounds:
First place, April Rogers with Ginger
Second place, Danielle Munn with Guess
Third place, Sienna Munn with Rebel
Purebred more than 20 pounds:
First place, Chantel Keefer with Marilyn
Second place, Gavin Blair with Jagger
Third place, Robert Hanno with Phinneas
Mixed breed less than 20 pounds:
First Place, Kelly Eeape with Apollo
Mixed breed more than 20 pounds:
First place, Elyse Von Hoesen with Berkley
Second place, Susan Zehr with Remington
Third place, Raphaela Bell with Melanie
Puppies less than 20 pounds:
First place, Caitlin Lee with Benalli Mae
Second place, Miranda Lehman with Hershey
Third place, Allison Cook with Journey
Puppies more than 20 pounds:
First place, Courtney Cavellier with Rayah
Second place, Raleigh Caudhill with Poppy
Third place, Steph Patterson with Dublin
Senior and/or handicapped:
First place, Debra Rogers with Dixie
Obedience:
First place, Alycia Sheewin with Peach
Second place, Susan Zehr with Remington
Third place, Elyse Van Hoesen with Berkley
Tricks;
First place, Susan Zehr with Sully
Costume Class:
First place, April Rogers with Ginger
Second place, Raphaella Bell with Melanie
Third place, Danielle and Sienna with Rebel and Guess
