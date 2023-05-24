BOONVILLE — The Harland J. Hennessey Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5538 Auxiliary is hosting a fundraiser for one of its own.
Linda Luchsinger, a two-term past auxiliary president, former treasurer and current trustee, is a life member of the auxiliary.
Mrs. Luchsinger suffered a hemorrhagic stroke on Oct. 20, 2022. After emergency surgery, she spent nearly two months in the intensive care unit on a ventilator. She then spent a month in acute rehabilitation at Sunny View Rehabilitation Center, Schenectady, and continued therapy at St. Lukes Home, Utica. Following her release in late April, she is now receiving in home care and continued therapy at the home of her daughter, Cherie Getman.
In addition to her own medical expenses, Mrs. Luchsinger unexpectedly lost her husband of 40 years, Thomas, on Jan. 9 after a short illness.
Mrs. Luchsinger has been a long-time supporter of veterans through her volunteerism and selfless hours of giving back to the community according to a notice about the benefit.
The auxiliary is planned a spaghetti dinner, 50/50, and chance auction June 10 to help with Mrs. Luchsinger’s medical bill not covered by insurance.
The eat in or take out dinner will be available 4-7 p.m. at the post, 108 Park Ave. Pre-sale tickets are available by calling 315-942-2463 or 315-520-0907 by June 1. Dinners are $10 and children’s meals are $5. The raffle and auction will start at 1 p.m. and be drawn at 6 p.m.
Auction donations are being accepted by calling 315-942-4663 or 315-520-0907. Donations, earmarked for Linda’s benefit, may also be dropped them off at the VFW Post during regular business hours or the day before the benefit, 7-9 p.m. June 9, or the day of the benefit from 10 a.m. to noon.
