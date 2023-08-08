LOWVILLE — The state Department of Transportation advises that at 7 a.m. Monday, crews will begin milling operations along Route 26 in the village.
Milling will begin at the intersection of Routes 12 and 26, and will continue along Route 26 ending near Lewis County General Hospital. Milling is expected to be complete by Thursday.
Milling will be curb-to-curb and there will be no parking allowed in the work areas on Tuesday in the downtown area. Lane closures should be expected, and crews will be making final preparations for paving once milling is complete.
Flaggers will be controlling traffic and motorists should expect delays between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Variable message signs will be deployed in advance of the work dates alerting motorists of the upcoming work. Paving operations for the same area are expected to begin the week of Sept. 11.
