LOWVILLE — UP! Coalition of Lewis County will host a Drug Take Back Day on Saturday at two drive-through locations.
Unused prescription medication, but not needles or sharps, may be dropped off between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Lowville Fire Department, 5420 The Parkway, or Lyons Falls Gym — formerly Falls Pharmacy — 6805 McAlpine St., Lyons Falls.
