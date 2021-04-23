In cooperation with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department, the United Prevention Coalition of Lewis County is sponsoring a National Prescription Take Back Drug Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today.
There will be two drive-thru drop-off locations — at the Lowville Fire Hall and the Lyons Falls Gym parking lot. Community members are encouraged to drive up and drop off any unused or expired medications and in return receive a goodie bag sponsored by many agencies and nonprofits in Lewis County.
“Recent data shows that 22 percent of Lewis County residents are throwing expired medication in the trash and 23 percent of them also stated they are flushing medications,” Coalition Coordinator Cassie Forbus said. “Having a Take Back Drug Day keeps medications out of the hands of the youth as well as saves our landfills and water supply.”
The medications collected will be taken by the Sheriff’s Dept. to an incinerator facility as soon as the event is over that day.
“Our hope is that the community will continue to support events such as this one, as well as take advantage of the Lewis County General Hospital’s permanent drop off location,” the coordinator said. “We are working with other groups to make other drop-off locations available in the near future as well.”
Community members are asked to bring their medications to these locations only on the day of the event, and no needles or sharps will be accepted. Any questions about the event or the items that can be collected can be directed to Mrs. Forbus at cforbus@mvpsny.org or by calling Mountain View Prevention Services at 315-376-2321.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.