CROGHAN — For the first time, every single one of 10,000 rubber duckies — whether bright yellow or shiny silver — made it into the river during the annual AdironDuck Race as the most adorable lottery-esque tickets in the land.
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, temporary moratorium on large events and need for social distancing, Oswegatchie Educational Center leaders almost canceled the 26th installation of the event. But ultimately, they realized there was still a way.
By harnessing some local media and a lot of social media, Executive Director Todd Lighthall said they surpassed their original goal and sold all 250 of the silver ducks for $50 each two weeks ago and the last 1,000 yellow ducks for $5 each between Wednesday and Thursday.
“I think people still want to be entertained and diverted,” Mr. Lighthall said, noting the popularity of livestreamed performances by local musicians and national performers as examples. “This is like a rite of Spring for a lot of people.”
Mr. Lighthall had said the sale of half the ducks would have counted as a success with this year’s challenges.
The ducks grossed about $65,000, which will be split between “Duck Bucks” for FFA (Future Farmers of America) chapters to pay for students that couldn’t otherwise afford the camp or other goods and services the center offers, and stocking the camp for the busy summer season.
Proceeds from the Silver Duck Dash are earmarked to help with the remaining $300,000 still needed to complete the $3 million dining hall renovation project that is underway.
Because prizes were donated this year instead of coming out of the duck sponsorship money, this event was even more successful than was imagined, according to Mr. Lighthall.
Normally the sale of ducks in the race alone brings in an average of about $35,000.
“People have been very generous. It’s just been incredible. We think many people spent money they would have used on the pancake breakfast or other things on the day on ducks instead,” Mr. Lighthall said.
In some cases, the higher-than-usual number of sponsored ducks was a result of the pandemic.
At least one woman called Mr. Lighthall last week to say she was disappointed the silver ducks were sold out because she wanted to spend all of her stimulus check on silver ducks. A silver duck crossing the finish line first among all ducks would win a total of $4,500.
She ended up sponsoring 240 of the traditional bath-time friends with her check instead.
The big winner of the day was Heidi Hirschey who won the $2,500 donated by Purcell Construction for her first-place silver duck, number 24, which also placed second in the overall race winning an additional $750.
In an ironic twist, she had donated the second-place overall prize in memory of her father, John Hirschey, as well as the $600 cash prize for the third place winner in the overall race, which went to Dustin Seebruch.
The first place winner of the overall race receiving $2,000 donated by Farm Credit East was Kenneth Curtis, sponsor of duck number 1973.
By Monday afternoon, about $4,000 of the prize money had been donated back to the camp, Mr. Hirschey said, including that won by Ms. Hirschey.
The “shuffling of the ducks,” when the massive crate of numbered ducks are dumped out with a tractor to be mixed up and returned to the crate, as well as the start and finish of the race were broadcasted using Facebook Live on the camp’s Facebook page to about 2,500 viewers, more people than likely would have attended in person, Mr. Lighthall said.
On a sunny race day in previous years, about 2,000 people have shown up to see the race, enjoy the pancake breakfast or shop at the craft fair. That number would have been half, he said, on a rainy day like Sunday.
“It’s bittersweet,” Mr. Lighthall said, “I’m happy to sell out, but we all would have preferred to have the full day event with everyone here, though.”
Some of the 150 volunteers that usually work together on the event shared Facebook posts on Saturday and Sunday morning doing the tasks they would have done at the AdironDuck Race at home in solidarity. This year, the nine people who live at the center did most of the work with very limited help.
The strangeness of not having a crowd present did have an impact.
“I have to admit, when I first started talking about the fact that everyone couldn’t be here, I got a little choked up, ” Mr. Lighthall said.
When the ducks were dropped dramatically in the Oswegatchie River en masse off a small bridge in the camp to float-race on the current downstream until they crossed the finish line without the cheers of the crowd, it was so quiet that the “thwap” and splash sounds made by the 10,000 ducks hitting the water could be heard clearly for the first time.
While the AdironDuck Race is quirky, good fun, Mr. Lighthall said it is also the most important fundraising event of the year for the camp, but never more so than this year.
Its success will help make up for the $30,000 lost in April from reservation cancellations.
About 50 percent of the camp’s annual revenue normally flows-in during July and August but, he said, the COVID-19 pandemic surrounds that “normal” with uncertainty at this point.
The center has been discussing ways to use the race money to support the community if the summer camp gets delayed for the season.
Although the center is owned and operated by the New York State FFA Foundation, Inc., a non-profit, its programs are open to any group, organization or individual. Center programs seek to “foster leadership development, environmental education and outdoor recreation in a quality experiential learning atmosphere.”
The race has come a long way from the early days when about 500 ducks were dropped into the water from a canoe in 1995, but the people haven’t changed a bit.
“We always say the Oswegatchie magic comes from people,” Mr. Lighthall said after the plan to turn the race into a cyber event was made. “Hopefully people will get online and help us bring that Oswegatchie magic to more people.”
It appears they did.
The full list of race winners and prizes can be seen on the Oswegatchie Educational Center Facebook page.
For more information about the AdironDuck Race or the center, visit www.adironduckrace.com or call 315-346-1222.
