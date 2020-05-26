CROGHAN — A man accused of DWI in a hit-and-run accident between a truck and a UTV on Monday night had a blood alcohol content more than four times the legal limit, resulting in charges issued by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office on Monday evening.
Brian R. Keefer, 26, of Erie Canal Road, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, failure to keep right and driving with a restricted license according to the sheriff’s office news release.
Mr. Keefer was driving a GMC pick-up truck on Belfort Road when he allegedly crossed the center line and struck a UTV driven by Paul L. Mast. Mr. Mast was injured and taken to Lewis County General Hospital in Lowville.
According to the release, Mr. Keefer is accused of continuing to drive down Belfort Road after the crash until his truck “became disabled.”
Mr. Keefer’s blood alcohol content registered as 0.34 percent when taken at the state police barracks in Lowville.
He was issued tickets to appear in the Croghan Town Court at a later date.
In November 2018, Mr. Keefer was also charged with aggravated DWI after an accident that landed him in ditch. He claimed at the time he swerved to avoid an accident with another vehicle. His blood alcohol content was 0.23 percen when he was tested at the sheriff’s barracks.
State law says a BAC of 0.08 percent or higher constitutes intoxication, while 0.18 percent is the threshold for aggravated DWI.
To build up a tolerance such that you can even reach this level means that the person involved will likely enter alcohol withdrawal prior to coming down to what is ordinarily described as the legal limit. This is quite obviously a case of serious alcohol dependence.
This Is What It Means To Register A .341 Blood Alcohol Content
https://www.businessinsider.com/this-is-what-it-means-to-blow-a-341-bac-2013-9
