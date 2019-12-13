Local Boy Scouts who earned the rank of Eagle Scout this year executed service projects equaling more than $90,000 in value to communities across Jefferson and Lewis counties over the past few years.
The Tri-Rivers District of the Boy Scouts of America, which encompasses 14 Boy Scout troops in the two counties, named 19 Eagle Scouts this year, including two who received the rank on Tuesday. Each Scout completed a service project that benefitted a community and showcased their leadership abilities in order to achieve the Eagle Scout rank, each one requiring dozens, if not more than 100, hours of work. The 19 Scouts that earned the highest rank in scouting spent more than 3,600 hours completing 19 projects with a combined value of $90,299 of in-kind service, said Jay M. Matteson, public relations officer for the district. The projects included restoring cemeteries, building gardens, improving parks, working on trails and more.
While the projects were completed over the past couple of years, Mr. Matteson said they were officially recognized this year when the Scouts earned the Eagle Scout rank. Mr. Matteson also highlighted Deborah Webb, chairwoman of the Eagle Board of Review for the district, saying she has worked hard helping the Scouts.
“It’s exciting to see these accomplishments by these Scouts,” Mr. Matteson said. “It’s exciting to see them grow and excel and help their communities.”
Scouts who earned the Eagle rank after executing improvement projects include Gabriel Benner, of Troop 2 in Brownville, who built a cart and shelving to benefit the Dexter Elementary School Backpack program; Weston Beutenmuller, of Troop 70 in Watertown, who performed trail clearing work at Thompson Park; John Cobb, of Troop 29 in Ellisburg, who improved the Ellisburg Park; Sam Felicia, of Troop 65 in Alexandria Bay, who organized and performed in the holiday music performance at Jefferson County Hospice; Kallen Ingels, of Troop 46 in Clayton, who rebuilt flower beds at the Stone Mills Agricultural Museum; and Justin Johnson, of Troop 26 in Fort Drum, who built a cavalry trail for the Fort Drum Historical Society and Archaeology Department.
The group of Eagle Scouts also includes Alexander Klindt, of Troop 2 in Brownville, who completed work for the Dexter Historical Society, refurbishing displays and organizing literature and historical sets; Nicolas Luciani, of Troop 37 in Adams, who refurbished the inside of Watertown Sportsmen’s Club; Nate Matteson, of Troop 586 in Adams, who built the Brian C. Thomas Memorial Pollinator Garden at Westcott Beach State Park; Michael Mitchell, of Troop 26 Fort Drum, who built a canine agility course for the Jefferson County SPCA; Nicholas Montgomery, of Troop 37 in Adams, who rebuilt the pistol range structure for the Watertown Sportsmen’s Club; Richard Neddo, of Troop 2 Brownville, who refurbished the Wiley School Trail; Drew Ortlieb, of Troop 165 Lowville, completed a painting project for Lewis County SPCA; Grady Petersen, of Troop 70 in Watertown, who built raised pet beds for the Jefferson County SPCA; Aidan Race, of Troop 586 in Adams, who rebuilt a little league baseball diamond in Adams; Ethan Smith, of Troop in 586 Adams, who performed beautification work for the Henderson Free Library; Payton Smith, of Troop 65 in Alexandria Bay, who refurbished the Barnes Settlement Cemetery; Codie Wheeler, of Troop 586 in Adams, who restored the North Adams Historical Cemetery; and James Wheller, of Troop 37 in Adams, who repaired the Fairview Cemetery fence.
