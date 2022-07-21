MARTINSBURG — A tractor trailer on the way the Fort Drum ReEnergy biomass electric plant rolled over Thursday morning, dumping thousands of pounds of wood chips along Route 12.

The northbound rig went off the road near the Tiffany Road intersection in the town of Martinsburg about 5 a.m. according to Terry Groff, who towed the demolished truck and led the clean-up effort of the wood chips.

