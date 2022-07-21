MARTINSBURG — A tractor trailer on the way the Fort Drum ReEnergy biomass electric plant rolled over Thursday morning, dumping thousands of pounds of wood chips along Route 12.
The northbound rig went off the road near the Tiffany Road intersection in the town of Martinsburg about 5 a.m. according to Terry Groff, who towed the demolished truck and led the clean-up effort of the wood chips.
Mr. Groff said it was his understanding that the driver, who did not appear to be injured in the crash, had fallen asleep at the wheel before going off the road, but the result of the investigation at the crash site has not been released.
The embankment next to the roadway heading north is steep in the area the rig went off the road, which led to the truck rolling over and losing its cargo out of the open-topped container it was hauling.
The vehicle appeared to be owned by South Shore Trucking Company based in Flushing, Queens according to the information printed on the truck.
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office issued a travel advisory for the area at about 6:15 a.m. as traffic backed-up on both sides of the accident when only one lane was open.
Although both lanes were restored by mid-morning, traffic remained slower while Mr. Groff and his crew worked to remove more than 10 dump truck loads of the wood fragments from the embankment. Mr. Groff said because of the steep grade, first responders and his crew used a Bobcat to move the cargo from the dumped pile to a loader used to fill waiting dump trucks.
The site was cleared by about noon.
State Police, Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and the town of Martinsburg Fire Department were the first responders on the scene.
