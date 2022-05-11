LOWVILLE — A collapse on East Road about a mile off State Route 812 Wednesday morning resulted in a road closure.
According to workers on the scene, the collapse occurred during digging for the underground transmission wire for the Number Three Wind Farm.
It was expected to have the roadway repaired by the end of the day.
The roadway is closed to all but local traffic from the intersection with Route 812 to just past Maple Ridge Center to Sharp Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.