LOWVILLE — Edward and Mary Lou Cataldo, 5611 Hillside Drive, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on June 25.
Mr. Cataldo, formerly of Lyons Falls, son of John H. and Angeline B. Cataldo, and Mary Lou Lanigan, daughter of Cornelius J. and Elizabeth M. Lanigan, were married on June 25, 1960, at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church, Elizabethtown, with the Rev. William Coffey officiating.
Honor attendants were Betty Ann Denton, twin sister of the bride, and J. Charles Cataldo, brother of the groom.
Mr. and Mrs. Cataldo have owned and operated Cataldo Hardware Inc., Lowville, for many years. They are communicants of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Lowville.
The couple has two sons and a daughter-in-law, John E. Cataldo, Cortland, and Thomas J. and Benita Cataldo, Adams; a daughter and son-in-law, Patricia L. and Ed Chehovin, Fairfax, Va.; and four grandchildren.
