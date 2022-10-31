CARTHAGE — The woman who brought the Healthy Kids Running Series to the area is now expanding to provide all-inclusive opportunities with other sports.
Kylie Schell, the mother of two higher needs children, saw the need for a wider range of sporting activities for her children and others so she established a nonprofit — Encompass Recreation.
The mission of Encompass Recreation is “to provide recreational opportunities for youth, where differences are celebrated, strengths are accentuated and there is a place for everyone on our team.”
The program aims to “provide high-quality local recreational events where every child feels challenged, safe, encouraged and included.”
Mrs. Schell plans to continue with running as part of the program but will move to Carthage High School to utilize the track, which can accommodate wheelchairs as opposed to the playground fields previously used for the running series.
She also plans to incorporate basketball, baseball and possibly swimming and soccer into the program. Some of the portions of the program will be single-day events while others will be held on average of five weeks with at least one event quarterly. The plan for the first year is to have basketball during the first quarter, then running in the spring, baseball in the third quarter and swimming for the fourth quarter.
The program is seeking sponsors in order to offer the program at no cost to higher support needs children.
Encompass Recreation is open to any children ages 2 through high school in Jefferson and Lewis counties.
“We’ll welcome anyone who can get here,” Mrs. Schell said, noting the programs will not be in one central area.
Mrs. Schell, a behavior specialist with the Jefferson-Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Services, is the nonprofit’s executive director, and has a board of directors comprised of seven members.
Carlie Watson, YEAH! program coordinator for North Country Prenatal/Perinatal Council Inc., is the president of the board. Mallory Jackson, an assistant professor of human services at Jefferson Community College in Watertown, is vice president of the board. The board’s secretary is Jennifer Sibley, family support services program director at Northern Regional Center for Independent Living. Michelle Bartlett, a school social worker, is the board’s treasurer.
Other members of the board are Jean St. Croix, a special education teacher and coach; Lindsey Briggs, Carthage Central School District psychologist; and Matthew Fagan, an adaptive physical education and health teacher through Jefferson-Lewis BOCES.
“Encompass involves two of my professional passions, identified students and athletics,” Mr. St. Croix said. “I have taught special education in one form or another for over 30 years and I have been coaching even longer. This is a perfect time in my life for new challenges and to give back, Encompass will offer so many outstanding opportunities for children in our community. We are all so proud to be on the board to help initiate change and create a healthy environment for all students.”
Encompass Recreation’s first activity will be an adaptive and inclusive basketball game in partnership with the 2022 Section III, Class D State Champions from Copenhagen Central School. The event is set for 1 p.m. Jan. 28, at the school, 3020 Mechanic St., Copenhagen. This game will consist of each exceptional player being paired with a member of the varsity team for four quarters of basketball fun. The event can accommodate all youth — ages 2 to 21 — with higher support needs.
Sponsored by Jeremy Briggs Real Estate Agent, the event is free for participants.
For more information about Encompass Recreation, email encompassrec@gmail.com or call 315-681-8055.
