BARNES CORNERS — A man from Holland in Erie County was given drunk driving charges by state police over the weekend.
Benjamin D. Nieman, 38, was charged with two misdemeanors, first offense driving while intoxicated and aggravated DWI with no priors, as well as infractions including refusing to take a Breathalyzer test and stopping, standing or parking on a highway.
According to the state police public information report, Mr. Nieman was charged just before 1 a.m. Sunday while on County Route 194 in the Town of Pinckney.
No further details on the arrest were provided.
