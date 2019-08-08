WATSON — Pine Grove Community Church Preservation Society Inc. will host its annual event at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at the church located at the intersection of Austin and Pine Grove roads.
The organization will be honoring Clayton Bailey ,who was instrumental in saving the church and listing it on the Historic Register. Refreshments, including ice cream sundaes, lemonade, ice tea and cookies will be available. Chuck Bunke, vice president of the preservation society and Watson historian will speak on the preservation of the church and Mr. Bailey’s work.
