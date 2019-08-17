Ex-phone company staff invited to Sept. 7 reunion

GLENFIELD — Anyone who worked for the telephone company in Lowville, Boonville or Old Forge is invited to a reunion Saturday, Sept. 7.
The telephone company reunion, which is for any former employee, not just retirees, will be held from noon to 3 p.m. at the Central Hotel, 6032 Main St. The cost is $22 per person. Guests of former employees also are welcome.
Reservations and checks must be received by Aug. 22. Make checks payable to Sharon Gillett, 2607 Millers Woods Road, Boonville NY 13309 or Joyce Hill, PO Box 224, Glenfield NY 13343.
Attendees are invited to come early to share photos or other memorabilia. The buffet lunch will be served at 1 p.m. There will be a Chinese auction and other prizes.
For more information, call Ms. Hill at 315-348-4043 or Ms. Gillett at 315-942-2312.
