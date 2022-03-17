LOWVILLE — A Lewis County Court jury has found a Lowville man guilty of all 13 counts against him that included he intentionally set a fire that killed two women.
The jury deliberated an hour before finding that Shawn L. Exford was guilty of four counts of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree arson, second-degree arson and six counts of first-degree reckless endangerment.
Exford was accused of starting the fire on Nov. 30, 2019, at 7525 S. State St. in Lowville that killed Catherine A. Crego and Saratina R. Kilbourne. Both were in Ms. Crego’s apartment with Brian S. Mushtare, who escaped onto the front porch roof and was rescued by firefighters.
This is a developing story and additional details will be forthcoming.
