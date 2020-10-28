LOWVILLE — Lewis County Health System is offering an expanded free community COVID-19 drive-thru testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday on the main hospital campus.
“Providing access and expanding COVID-19 testing capacity is key to supporting the public health response and slowing community spread of the virus in Lewis County,” Gerald R. Cayer, LCHS chief executive officer, said,
The testing site is located in parking lot No. 6, off State Route 26. Drive past the Helicopter Landing Zone and follow the COVID Clinic traffic signs.
All patients requesting testing must be at least 8 years old and will be asked to provide their name, date of birth, physical address, email address and a phone number to allow for contact tracing and result follow-up.
Members of the community can visit https://www.lcgh.net/coronavirus for additional testing dates and times. Please feel free to check this page often for new information as it becomes available.
