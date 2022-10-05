Fall Foliage Tour set for Oct. 8

LOWVILLE – Fall is here, the leaves have begun to change and the Adirondacks Tug Hill and the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce are gearing for the 50th Annual Fall Foliage Tour.
The annual drive-it-yourself Rocky Fawcett Fall Foliage Tour is set for Oct. 8. The event was renamed in 2018 in memory of Mr. Fawcett, a friend of the county chamber who previously planned and organized the autumn tour. The tour provides an opportunity to see the autumn splendor while visiting local businesses along the way.
Each year organizers map out a different section of the county for participants to explore. This year northern Lewis County will be featured. In addition, the event is partnering with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Lewis County to feature farms.
“It was an opportunity to have agriculture to be part of the Fall Foliage Tour,” said Mellissa M. Spence, CCE sustainable agriculture educator.
Kristen Aucter, chamber executive director, agreed.
“Agriculture is a huge part of tourism in the county and deserves the to be highlighted just as much as small business and agriculture,” she said. “It makes sense to include farms since it’s harvest season — it goes hand in hand with the Fall Foliage Tour.”
You can start the tour anywhere at any time.
The tour includes stops in downtown at Croghan Meat Market, Good Ol’ Wishy’s, Monnat’s Country Store, International Maple Museum Centre, Tug Hill Quilters at the Croghan Fire Department, Croghan Candy Kitchen, Moving Mountains Café, Vinny’s Pizzeria, and just out of town, Eddie’s Meat Market and Adirondack Mennonite Heritage Farm.
Participants may want to pause and take a hike on Lake Bonaparte’s Green Pond or Harlequin Rock trail or just stop for a photo opportunity.
Stopping in the village of Harrisville, patrons may visit Chuck’s Market, the Harrisville Farmer’s Market, Harrisville Hardware or Harrisville Lanes and Lounge. En route or leaving the village, additional stops may be made at Adirondack Outpost Antiques and Gifts, Cedar Knoll Farm and Bonaparte Wine & Spirits.
There are hiking opportunities near Soft Maple Reservoir on the Little Silver Dawn Lake and Sand Pond trails. Although it is off season, visitors are welcome at Yancey’s Sugarbush.
In Watson, visits may be made to Guignard’s Greenhouse, Mary’s Dairy and Miller’s Meat Market.
The tour booklet, at a cost of $1, provides a guide for the scenic route, pinpointing the stops and includes information about specials from the businesses on the tour. The booklets will be available at the chamber office, 7551 S. State St., and Kinney Drugs, 7395 Utica Blvd. They can also be downloaded from the chamber website, https://adirondackstughill.com/event/fall-foliage-tour-2022/.
For the adventurous ones, the leaf-peeping will take to the water Oct. 9 for the inaugural Fall Foliage RiverFest. As with its summer counterpart, the RiverFest is relaxing paddle down the Black River from Lyons Falls to Glenfield, passing through the most scenic parts of the Adirondacks Tug Hill Region. This is an event for families or individuals.
Mrs. Aucter said during the summer event some participants expressed interest in a fall Riverfest.
“During the summer Riverfest, people said it would be great to be on the river when the leaves are turning,” she said. “Where better to see it than on the river surrounded by trees.”
Participants will take off from the Lyons Falls boat launch where registration will be held from 7:30 to 10 a.m. The Lyons Falls Boat Launch is across from Riverside Park on Lyons Falls Road. The launch below the falls will be utilized. The $10 registration covers insurance and the amenities provided. Paddlers must sign a release of liability waiver which can be downloaded from the chamber website to speed up event day registration. During the registration period a shuttle service will be available. Participants can drop their kayaks in Lyons Falls, drive their vehicles to the Glenfield Boat Launch, on Burdick Crossings Road, then catch the shuttle to bring them back to the start.
All participants must reach the mid-point by 11:30 a.m. or they will be asked to depart at that time. There will be no shuttle access after 10 a.m. to assist with transportation and participants that are asked to leave will need to find their own transportation.
There will be a food truck and restrooms available at the midpoint.
