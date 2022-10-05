Fall Foliage Tour set for Oct. 8

DAYTONA NILES n WATERTOWN DAILY TIMES Cars travel down NY-812 going north towards Croghan on Wednesday in New Bremen.

 Daytona Niles

LOWVILLE – Fall is here, the leaves have begun to change and the Adirondacks Tug Hill and the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce are gearing for the 50th Annual Fall Foliage Tour.

The annual drive-it-yourself Rocky Fawcett Fall Foliage Tour is set for Oct. 8. The event was renamed in 2018 in memory of Mr. Fawcett, a friend of the county chamber who previously planned and organized the autumn tour. The tour provides an opportunity to see the autumn splendor while visiting local businesses along the way.

