LOWVILLE — Maple producers are invited next month to the Lewis County Jefferson Community College Education Center for a full day of workshops and hands-on learning offered by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Lewis County.
Registration starts at 8:45 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, with four workshops covering everything from spout types, timing of tapping and new maple products, to updates on the “Super Sweet Tree.”
Workshops will be held on confections and tubing installation, with a sugar bush management woods walk right next to the Education Center at Maple Ridge Center’s sugar bush.
The Fall Maple School will offer a beginner maple workshop with an overview of the basics for making maple syrup; the how, when and why of sap flow; and a hands-on activity covering tapping, boiling, grading, packaging and selling.
The Watertown Oswego Small Business Development Center will be on site to talk with maple producers about their services and be available to do one-on-one consultations.
Pre-registration is $10 and walk-in registration is $20. All physical distancing guidelines will be followed, and masks are required inside the building.
For more information, visit ccelewis.org or call Cornell Cooperative Extension of Lewis County at 315-376-5270. Register at wdt.me/maple1021.
