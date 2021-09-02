TURIN — The Ridge Riders and the Volunteer Fire Department are sponsoring an all-day Antique Snowmobile Show and Swap Meet on Saturday.
In addition to lines of well-loved antique snowmobiles, there will be a number of vendors, Luigi’s Food Truck, raffles and a 50/50 draw.
Show sleds, both restored and unrestored, will be judged in a number of age-related categories for racers, trail sleds, “muscle” snowmobiles, minis, custom machines and even the “loudest sled.”
Awards will be given out at 2 p.m., but the ending time for the event is simply, “‘till.”
“This is a nice, early fall family event (to) promote recreation for the Lewis County area,” said Mayor Joshua Leviker.
Gates will open for the event at 8 a.m. at the village park located behind the fire hall at 4239 State Route 26.
Anyone interested in bringing their antique sled to show or more information can call Mr. Leviker at 315-391-5405.
