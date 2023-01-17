TURIN — A home on State Route 26 in the town of Turin was destroyed by fire early Tuesday morning.
A Lewis County fire report on the incident indicated a 911 call made just before 2 a.m. reported a flaming chimney fire at 5111 State Route 26, a house owned by Clark A. and Suzane M. Miller, according to county real property records.
All six family members, including four children, were reportedly already out of the house at that time.
“The fire quickly spread and the home was fully involved upon arrival of Turin fire units,” the report stated.
Volunteer firefighters from Constableville, Martinsburg, Lyons Falls and the 3-G fire departments worked with the local crews, but could not save the home.
A track hoe was used to bring down the heavily damaged structure “for safety reasons,” the report said, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
According to an American Red Cross’ news release, the organization assisted the two adults and four chilren including an 8-year-old, a 6-year-old and two 3-year-olds, with financial help for shelter, food and clothing and offered health services, personal care kits and for the children, stuffed animals.
The structure was insured and there were no injuries reported.
