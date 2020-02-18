CASTORLAND — An equipment repair shop on a local farm was destroyed by fire Tuesday morning.
The garage containing the shop at Edwin Bender’s farm, 9041 Ridge Rd., was already ablaze at about 7:15 a.m. when the Castorland Volunteer Fire Department arrived at the scene, according to a Lewis County Fire Report news release on the incident.
Wood stove ashes appeared to be the source of the fire, the report said, and despite intense wind and snow, firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to the main barn nearby.
The 40-by-60-foot building and its contents, including two skid steers and multiple tools, were destroyed. There were no injuries.
Fire departments from New Bremen, Croghan and Lowville assisted at the scene, along with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, Search and Rescue, National Grid and the town of Denmark Highway Department.
