LOWVILLE — For Lewis County planners, a deadline for broadband providers to complete installation — set six years out by the federal Rural Digital Opportunity Fund — presents an obstacle to other funding and concerns about the usability of the technology by the time it’s installed.
During a presentation on progress made this year on the high-speed internet accessibility issue in the rural county, Planning Director Casandra Buell informed lawmakers of her concerns during a Dec. 7 county Board of Legislators meeting.
“There’s many underserved locations that have received RDOF funding so with these areas identified as already in receipt of (those) funds, we can’t apply for federal or state funding in those areas. For those areas that have received RDOF funding, Frontier Communications or Hughes Net, they have up to six years to implement (the program),” she said. “Can you imagine? The technology is then pretty much useless at that point.”
In a separate interview, Mrs. Buell said that although she had contacted Frontier, “they would not confirm or deny where they were putting (the fiber optic internet lines) or when” they would be installed.
County Manager Ryan M. Piche added to Mrs. Buell’s board meeting presentation that it does not appear that the rural location targeted through the RDOF grant will be getting internet service any time soon, and that there may not even be a plan in place yet.
“To be very honest, our local telecom companies that have received this money have no plans within the next — they have six years so they’ll figure it out six months through year five — so there’s really no hope that they’re moving on any of these,” he said. “All the telecom companies are treating this RDOF plan as proprietary, so they ... don’t have to tell us when they’ll be doing these projects. That’s a pretty big barrier.”
The barrier it creates is for outside funding but also for the $1 million of its federal stimulus money the county set aside specifically to help bring broadband to every home.
“So (the RDOF with Frontier and Hughes) takes a lot of areas in our community where we could really just start moving and laying fiber with some grant money,” Mr. Piche said. “And it’s frustrating because if we take our funds to get access to that area and then Frontier ends up actually doing something two years from now, then that’s money that could have been spent elsewhere.”
Despite the frustration with that federal program, Mrs. Buell and her team have been moving forward with organizing wireless towers in areas not included in RDOF via two separate state grants.
A fixed-wireless project in the town of Denmark using a county-owned tower with hot spots in Copenhagen is supported by the $250,000 in funding from a Northern Border Regional Commission grant announced earlier this year. That tower inspired similar projects in Lyonsdale and “a census track” outside of Harrisville in the town of Diana, as well as “hot spots” in Port Leyden with a $745,000 Community Development Block Grant awarded in July.
“We’ve had very good luck this year applying for those programs and I attribute a lot to the survey information that we gathered from the technology survey we did at the end of last year, early this year,” Mrs. Buell told the county board, referring to the broadband survey through the Development Authority of the North Country.
Additionally, wireless “hot spots” will be established in all other villages and hamlets with $368,000 of the county’s stimulus money dedicated to broadband buildout.
The county is now waiting to find out if it will be awarded the $1.8 million National Telecommunications and Information Administration grant to lay fiber optic cable in other areas of Denmark, Diana, Croghan, Watson, Lowville and Constableville in partnership with Spectrum to complete the work in one year once the grant is awarded.
Although the county is doing what it can to bring high-speed internet access to as many residences as possible, as quickly as possible through the less-expensive option of fixed wireless, Mrs. Buell said that ultimately, she believes the long-term solution is wired and fiber optic.
For that, she and her team will continue to plan around the limitation created by the RDOF program and seek out grant funding opportunities as they arise.
“There’s a lot of funding coming in so we’re trying to keep up, and luckily we have all of the information in front of us to work with,” she said. “We’re really optimistic that there’s even more funding we can get our hands on in the next six months.”
