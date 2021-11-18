LOWVILLE — A New Bremen man is charged with two felonies for allegedly secretly recording someone living in the same house.
Willard E. Bailey, 58, was charged with two counts of felony second-degree unlawful surveillance on Wednesday by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the office, Mr. Bailey is accused of having hidden a phone in the bathroom and recording at least two videos of at least one other adult living there without their consent.
Another resident discovered the phone in the house and found the two videos showing “intimate body parts” of the person who was undressing in the bathroom.
The videos were recorded in January and February but the phone was discovered and reported in July, according to a Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.
Mr. Bailey was arraigned in West Turin Town Court and released on his own recognizance.
An order of protection was issued on the alleged victim’s behalf.
