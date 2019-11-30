Felts Mills man charged in town of Pinckney burglary

PINCKNEY — Duncan C. Kelley, 20, Felts Mills, was charged with felony third-degree burglary for allegedly entering a building unlawfully with the intent to commit a crime, state police said.
According to the online arrest report, the incident that led to the charge was reported on Nov. 18.
The investigation into the incident is pending, state police said.
Mr. Kelley was released on his own recognizance.
