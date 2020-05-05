LOWVILLE — A Federal Emergency Management Agency and Homeland Security grant administered by the state division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management will allow the Lewis County Emergency Services Department to bolster law enforcement’s technology and continue to support the community during the COVID-19 crisis.
Robert Mackenzie, director of the Emergency Management, secured $52,504 in Federal Emergency Management Agency through the state Homeland Security Agency.
The grant terms require that 25 percent, or $13,126, of the funding be used for law enforcement activities.
To that end, Mr. Mackenzie targeted its use for a laptop for “Internet Technology cyber security;” a tablet computer, related IT equipment and locked cargo boxes for patrol vehicles; automated external defibrillators; a one-year maintenance contract for their fingerprinting technology; and additional personal protective equipment.
The county Board of Legislators approved the agreement between Mr. Mackenzie’s department and state Homeland Security in their Tuesday meeting via Zoom.
Although Mr. McKenzie could not be reached to clarify how the remaining 75 percent of the grant will be used, the grant guidelines on the state agency’s website for the program states “all funding must be spent in support of the state’s 2017-2020 Homeland Security Strategy” within state and federal guidelines.
The grant program encourages counties to “tailor their grant projects to support their own unique risk profiles and to ensure that funds are used to build and sustain their most critical capabilities.”
While the primary focus of activities through this grant is to further state homeland security goals relating to the prevention of terrorism, other goals directly point to the Emergency Management department’s activities since the COVID-19 crisis began.
One of the goals includes providing support that readies “local communities to distribute medical assistance on a large scale and supporting the ability of the healthcare community to surge bed capacity and other resources in the event of a large number of sick or injured people during any incident.”
