Fiddle Doo set in Osceola

Vivian and Ivan Hicks

OSCEOLA — Canadians Ivan and Vivian Hicks will join the Oswego Valley Chapter of the NYS Old Tyme Fiddlers Association at a Fiddle Doo, 2-5 p.m. Sunday. The event will be held at the North American Fiddlers Hall of Fame and Museum, 1121 Comins Road.

Musicians are encouraged to bring their acoustic instruments for an opportunity, 2-2:30 p.m, to join the Oswego Valley group from the reserved seating near the stage. If you know the song, you can play. If you’re not sure about the song, you can mime the accompaniment. Following the next half hour highlighting Ivan and Vivian Hicks, the usual opportunity to jam during the mid-afternoon break will be available.

