OSCEOLA — Canadians Ivan and Vivian Hicks will join the Oswego Valley Chapter of the NYS Old Tyme Fiddlers Association at a Fiddle Doo, 2-5 p.m. Sunday. The event will be held at the North American Fiddlers Hall of Fame and Museum, 1121 Comins Road.
Musicians are encouraged to bring their acoustic instruments for an opportunity, 2-2:30 p.m, to join the Oswego Valley group from the reserved seating near the stage. If you know the song, you can play. If you’re not sure about the song, you can mime the accompaniment. Following the next half hour highlighting Ivan and Vivian Hicks, the usual opportunity to jam during the mid-afternoon break will be available.
The Hicks are award-winning musicians. Mr. Hicks, elected a member of the North American Fiddler Hall of Fame, is a talented composer, recording artist, performer and mentor. An ambassador for Atlantic Canada’s heritage, he was recently recognized with the Order of New Brunswick. Mrs. Hicks is both Ivan’s wife and his accompanist. They have both been inducted into the New Brunswick Hall of Fame. They continue to repost their Fiddle Tune Fridays videos which they shared for many years on Facebook and other media. Several were made in Oswego and Osceola and include local musicians.
The afternoon will kick off with a pre-concert line dance workshop, taught by Ruth Florey, 1-1:45 p.m.
The North American Fiddlers Hall of Fame and Museum will be open and free throughout the afternoon, as it is whenever the facility is open to the public. The site includes a pavilion that can be enclosed in case of inclement weather. It has a dance floor, a brick patio with picnic tables, and an adjacent children’s play area. Pre-packaged refreshments can be purchased from the Fiddler’s Kitchen.
Admission is free, with free seating provided. It is handicap accessible. There is free parking on the left side of the driveway. The Fiddlers site is smoke-free, drug-free and pet free.
These free concerts are made possible, in part, by the NYS Council on the Arts, with the support of the Office of the Governor and the NYS Legislature. For information: www.nysotfa.com Facebook: New York State Old Tyme Fiddlers Association.
