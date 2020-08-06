OSCEOLA — Keith Hunt, 2011 Fiddler’s Hall of Fame inductee for New York State, will offer a free concert of fiddle tunes from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, at the North American Fiddlers Hall of Fame and Museum, 1121 Comins Road.
The fiddlers’ outdoor pavilion, patio and surrounding areas provide the ideal space to safely distance, provided guests adhere to rules, setting up folding chairs six feet from other individuals or groups, and wearing masks when not six feet apart, such as when talking to friends.
At Sunday’s concert, Mr. Hunt will play a mix of familiar and not so familiar fiddle music. He grew up on Wellesley Island in the Thousand Islands listening to radio broadcasts by great Canadian fiddlers and he absorbed the fiddle music he heard at the year-round island residents’ off-season round and square dances, where his father played plectrum banjo to the fiddling of talented fiddler, “Eenie” Enoch Root. Mr. Root gave young Mr. Hunt a small fiddle, but offered no instruction on how to play it. Frustrated by unsuccessfully attempting to learn without instruction, Mr. Hunt taught himself to play the music on a tenor banjo, also gifted by Mr. Root.
At age 45, in 1978, Mr. Hunt discovered the New York State Old Tyme Fiddlers’ Association, where he met the late, great Telleta Atwell. With her help, he learned to play the tunes on the fiddle. An international, square, contra dancer, and caller since his college days, Keith often plays a few international tunes in a concert.
The Fiddlers Kitchen will not be open but if they wish, guests may bring their own refreshments, on a strictly carry in, carry out basis. Indoor and outdoor rest rooms are open, but the museum is closed. Lots of disinfectant spray, wipes and hand sanitizer will be provided for guests to do their part in keeping the facilities clean and safe. There will even be some masks if guests forget to wear theirs.
Sunday’s free event is part of a concert series funded in part by the New York State Council on the Arts, a state agency, with the support of Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state legislature. All facilities are handicapped accessible. The pavilion is enclosable in case of rain, but this limits outdoor attendance. For the latest news, schedule and information, visit www.nysotfa.com
Upcoming concerts, Sundays, 2-5 pm:
Aug. 16: Nick Piccinnini of Waterville
Aug. 23: John Kirk and Trish Miller of the Saratoga Springs area
Aug. 30: Mike Hoke and Craobh Dugan musicians and dancers of Utica
Sept. 6: Chad Miller of Camden, Fiddlers Hall of Fame NYS inductee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.