Fiddlers' Picnic Festival returns through Sunday
OSCEOLA — The North American Fiddlers Hall of Fame and Museum will host the 48th Annual Fiddle Picnic Festival July 29- 31 at 1121 Comins Road.
Fiddlers’ Picnic Festival returns through Sunday
OSCEOLA — The North American Fiddlers Hall of Fame and Museum will host the 48th Annual Fiddle Picnic Festival July 29- 31 at 1121 Comins Road.
The weekend offers a variety of events, a mix of performances with a $10 per day donation and additional events at no cost to the public. For more information visit www.nysotfa.com or Facebook New York State Old Tyme Fiddlers Association.
This is the first time that the Fiddlers’ Picnic has been held at the Osceola site since 2019.
Performers George Wilson and John Kirk will be featured 12:30-1:30 and from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday. Between their performances, individual artists will sign up to play. Sunday performances featuring the duo will be from noon to 1 p.m. and from 4 to 5 p.m.
The NY State 2022 Hall of Fame honoree will be inducted at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Other events during the weekend include the opening campfire and Fiddling Jam at 7 p.m. Friday. The 2022 membership meeting with coffee and donuts will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Free fiddle lessons will be offered, with fiddles available to borrow, 11 a.m. to noon Saturday. A Gospel Hour will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday,
The grounds are handicap accessible. There is plenty of free parking on the left hand side of the shared driveway. Seating is offered in the pavilion with its dance floor and adjacent play area. The brick patio has picnic tables and umbrellas. The museum and Hall of Fame are open during any NYS Old Tyme Fiddlers Association sponsored event.
Pets are not allowed on the premises. Smoking, alcohol and drugs are prohibited. In the absence of a vendor for the kitchen, beverages and pre-packaged snacks will be available for purchase.
The Fiddler’s Picnic Festival is made possible by the NYS Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the NYS Legislature.
