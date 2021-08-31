OSCEOLA — The musicians of the Central Chapter of the New York State Old Tyme Fiddlers Association will be the featured performers at a free concert at the Fiddlers International Hall of Fame and Museum 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Fiddlers Hall of Fame, 1121 Comins Road in Osceola.
Central Chapter Fiddlers also perform with other instruments, such as autoharp, concertina, piano and guitar.
The Fiddlers International Hall of Fame and Museum site includes a pavilion that can be enclosed during inclement weather, a brick patio with picnic tables, the Fiddlers Kitchen, and the museum. All are handicap accessible.
A children’s play area is adjacent to the pavilion. The museum is open during performances and by appointment.
For more information visit www.nysotfa.com or search on Facebook for New York State Old Tyme Fiddler’s Assn.
Concerts are made possible, in part, by public funds from the state Council on the Arts, with the support of Gov. Kathy Hochul and the state Legislature.
