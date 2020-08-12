LOWVILLE — Serval fire departments responded to an early morning fire Wednesday at the Kraft Heinz plant, 7388 Utica Blvd.
There was a report of heavy smoke coming from a fire on the roof of the factory at about 6 a.m. Lowville Fire Department responded with mutual aid from Martinsburg and Castorland departments. After about a half-hour, the Lowville fire chief requested a second ladder truck and manpower from the Boonville Volunteer Fire Company, which responded with five members.
“A small fire early this morning (Wednesday) at our Lowville facility was quickly put out by the Lowville Fire Department,” a Kraft Heinz spokesperson said. “The facility was immediately evacuated and there were no injuries or structural damage to the plant. We are investigating the cause and don’t anticipate any interruption in production or service to our customers.”
According to fire department sources, the fire was confined to an air conditioning unit on the roof and the scene was cleared in about an hour.
“The Lowville Fire Department and Kraft has always had a great working relationship in the past working on safety plans and drills and an incident like this go along way to make that relationship even stronger and show our coordinated efforts pay off in the end,” Lowville Fire Chief Joe Austin wrote in a Facebook post.
Fire Coordinators, EMS Response, Lewis County Search and Rescue and Lowville Auxiliary also assisted on the scene.
