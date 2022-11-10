Provided photo

TURIN — Firefighters confined a blaze to an outbuilding of a West Road home on Wednesday night.

According to a fire report from the Lewis County Emergency Management Office, Greg and Jen Myers of 4217 West Road called 911 at about 10:30 p.m. to report their woodshed and boiler were on fire and close to other buildings on their property.

