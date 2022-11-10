TURIN — Firefighters confined a blaze to an outbuilding of a West Road home on Wednesday night.
According to a fire report from the Lewis County Emergency Management Office, Greg and Jen Myers of 4217 West Road called 911 at about 10:30 p.m. to report their woodshed and boiler were on fire and close to other buildings on their property.
“Due to quick response from the volunteer firefighters the fire was contained to the outbuilding,” the report said.
Although the outbuilding was a complete loss, it was insured and there were no injuries.
Firefighters from the Turin, Constableville, Martinsburg and Lyons Falls volunteer fire departments worked together at the scene.
