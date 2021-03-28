COPENHAGEN — A village couple’s workshop was severely damaged by fire Sunday afternoon.
Copenhagen Fire Department Chief T.J. Williams said the call came in at about 1 p.m.
When he arrived on scene with a fire crew, Mr. Williams said the interior of the building was aflame.
“There was smoke coming from under the eaves, you could see fire coming from under the front door,” he said.
Inside the building, a pickup truck and a tractor attachment were burning up. The workshop’s owner, Ron Sullivan, had been inside the building when the fire started but got out to call for help.
Mr. Williams said the fire was easily contained, although the workshop structure sustained heavy damaged.
“We had a pretty good hit on it,” Mr. Williams said. “We had it contained in about 20 minutes.”
The front of the building, which once had a large garage door, was nearly destroyed by the fire. The roof was visibly damaged as well, and smoke damage had stained the top of the outside walls with black and silver streaks.
The pickup truck and tractor attachment sat next to the building Sunday afternoon, almost destroyed, as the strong smell of smoke wafted out of the building.
Copenhagen fire was assisted on scene by the Lowville, Rodman, West Carthage and Rutland fire departments, which provided tankers of water. Mr. Williams said that despite the lack of fire hydrants in the neighborhood, crews had no problem getting water to the scene.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Lewis County fire investigators.
