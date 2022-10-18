DEMARK — A home owned by James F. Hancock at 3853 Deer River Road was completely destroyed by fire Tuesday morning.
A passerby reported the fire at about 5:30 a.m. and West Carthage Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call. Upon arrival the structure was fully involved. Mutual aid was provided by several Lewis and Jefferson county fire departments — Castorland, Copenhagen, Carthage, Natural Bridge, Deferiet, Great Bend, Rutland and Black River.
“It was an exterior defensive attack,” said West Carthage Fire Chief Peter Crump Jr. “Surround and down.”
The insured single family home was unoccupied at the time and was a complete loss, along with its contents. According to a report from Lewis County Emergency Management, the decision was made to take down the structure. The Lewis County Highway Department assisted with a trackhoe. Lewis County Search and Rescue, Carthage Area Rescue Squad, National Grid and Lewis County Origin and Cause also assisted on the scene.
All units were cleared from the scene at 9:35 a.m.
The structure was located on the property adjacent to The Barn at Windy Hollow, an event venue, which was not affected by the fire.
This was the second fire in the town of Denmark in the past week. A home at 3741 Roberts Road, owned by Sara Sullivan, was lost to fire Friday. Both fires are under investigation.
