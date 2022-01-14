CROGHAN — A sawmill was destroyed by fire Friday afternoon in the town of Croghan.
According to a news release from Lewis County Emergency Management, a caller contacted 911 to report that his sawmill was on fire. When Croghan fire units arrived to the scene they found the sawmill and workshop fully involved.
The building and all of its equipment were destroyed. The building was insured.
Croghan Fire Department responded with mutual aid from New Bremen Volunteer Fire Department, Beaver Falls Volunteer Fire Department and Lewis County Search and Rescue.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
