WATSON — A seasonal home at 6433 Lingerlong Pond Road, and its contents inside, were destroyed due to a fire early Tuesday morning.
Lowville Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The occupants reportedly woke to find a fire in the living room. Upon arrival, the Lowville fire department found no visible flames from outside, but there was heavy smoke conditions. Mutual aid was requested from 3-G and New Bremen fire departments due to the remoteness of the area. Interior teams entered the structure and extinguished the fire.
The contents and the building were destroyed due to extensive fire, smoke and heat damage throughout the structure.
The seasonal home, owned by Charles Allen of Oregon, was insured.
The cause of the fire seems to be electrical however investigation continues. No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.