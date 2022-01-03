LOWVILLE — A man’s workshop behind his home was destroyed by fire on the last day of the year.
One of Sam Kriwox’s neighbors noticed a problem with the pole barn and called 911 at about 6:15 p.m.
By the time the Martinsburg Volunteer Fire Department arrived at 4009 Rector Road, the fire at the workshop was “fully involved,” according to a Lewis County fire report.
The building and all of its contents were lost in the blaze, but there were no injuries. There was also some damage to the siding on Mr. Kriwox’s residence.
The building was insured.
