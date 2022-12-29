LOWVILLE — A second building was lost to fire this week in Lewis County, this time in the town of Watson.
The Lowville Volunteer Fire Department found a year-round camp on the 7533 Kotel Road property belonging to Keith Davoy in flames at about 11 a.m. Wednesday.
According to a fire report prepared by Chief Joseph Austin, Mr. Davoy noticed smoke coming from the structure about 500 feet off his driveway when he went to his vehicle.
Because the blaze could only be accessed by small recreational vehicles, not fire trucks or tankers, the report said firefighters “stretched a large diameter hose” to the location and hooked up a number of smaller hoses off that main line to fight the blaze.
In total, it took the department about two hours with the help of the New Bremen Volunteer Fire Department to extinguish the fire and knock down the building — called the “overhaul” process — to ensure there were no smoldering hot spots.
The camp and its contents were a total loss, the report said, and it is not clear whether or not it was included on the insurance policy of the main house on the property.
The cause of the fire appeared to be electrical.
On Sunday, fire destroyed a house at 7244 Sears Pond Road in the town of Harrisburg. The cause of that fire is officially undetermined, but thought to be related to an overheated wood stove pipe that was too close to combustibles, a news release stated.
