LOWVILLE — The owner of a house on Number Four Road whose husband is deployed overseas is thanking the firefighters who saved 60 percent of her house after the second floor was engulfed in flames Tuesday morning.
At around 6 a.m., the Lowville Fire Department responded to a fire at 7218 Number Four Road. They found heavy fire coming from the front side of the house on the second floor. Fire Chief Joe Austin said an interior team went up the stairs and sprayed the flames as quickly as they could.
“We got a good hit right off the bat,” he said, “which knocked it down.”
The room on the second floor where the fire originated was mostly used for storage, Mr. Austin said, and right below was the living room, which only sustained smoke and water damage. Crews contained the fire to the one room after knocking it down in roughly 30 minutes. A woman, her children and their two dogs were inside the house at the time of the fire. They all escaped safely before first responders arrived, Mr. Austin said.
“It was great work by my guys,” Mr. Austin said. “I’m sorry for the owners, but from my point of view it was an excellent outcome.”
After the fire was put out, crews remained on scene for at least two hours, looking for hot spots and picking pieces apart.
The owner said she suspects the chimney is the cause. She didn’t give her name, but she wanted to talk about how wonderful the response was from firefighters, noting the volunteers have day jobs as well.
“They’re all not getting paid to do this,” she said. “They’re late to work because they’re here to help me.”
Her husband, a soldier at Fort Drum who is currently deployed overseas, might get emergency leave to be with his family, Mr. Austin said. Red Cross was at the scene to assist the family with necessities and possibly a place to stay. Assisting the Lowville department was the New Bremen Fire Department and Lewis County Search and Rescue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.