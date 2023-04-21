LOWVILLE — A small fire at the East Road Adult Home resulted in minimal damage to the front porch area of the building.
According to the fire report issued by village Fire Chief Joseph Austin, the “possible structure fire” was called in at about 11:30 a.m. on Friday at the 7731 East Road facility.
When the first fire fighters arrived at the scene, there was a small fire on the front porch that had allegedly started in a plastic ash tray. Arriving in their own vehicles, the volunteer firefighters used shovels to pull the mass of flaming plastic and cigarettes off the wooden porch before the fire trucks and other volunteers arrived.
The front porch was then wet-down while moulding around the front door was removed and some porch floor boards were cut to ensure that the fire had not spread.
Thermal imaging cameras were also used to ensure safety.
All of the residents of the facility were evacuated out of the back of the structure “far away from the fire,” and were able to return after about 30 minutes, when fire fighters had ventilated the building from the light smoke that had entered using fans and open windows.
Because it is a residential facility, Castorland Fire Department was also called to the scene but were released shortly after arrival when it was realized the fire was small and had been subdued.
The cause of the fire was reportedly a cigarette disposed improperly too close to combustibles.
There were no residents, staff or firefighters injured during the incident.
