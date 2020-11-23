COPENHAGEN — Large clouds of smoke rose from a barn along Route 12 late Monday morning, hours after firefighters put out the blaze that killed 19 cows and leveled the structure.
The smell of smoke was even still thick in the air as of 11:30 a.m.
The barn, owned by John Sullivan near Flemming Road just over the Lewis County line, is destroyed.
According to the Lewis County Emergency Management Office, several calls were received at about 3:15 a.m. for a fully involved barn fire at 10160 Route 12, Copenhagen.
Strong winds and precipitation made the blaze a difficult one to contain, according to dispatch.
Copenhagen firefighters requested mutual aid from Rutland, West Carthage and Lowville. The town of Denmark assisted with a Gradall.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the blaze is still under investigation.
