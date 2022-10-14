hed

Fire crews battle a blaze off Route 26 near Deer River on Friday evening. Jonathon Wheeler/Watertown Daily Times

No injuries were reported after a structure caught on fire Friday night on the corner of Roberts Road and Route 26 near Deer River, according to West Carthage Fire Chief Peter M. Crump.

Chief Crump said when fire crews arrived on scene, there was heavy fire throughout the first and second floors of the structure.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.