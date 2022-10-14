WEST CARTHAGE — No injuries were reported after a house caught fire Friday night on the corner of Roberts Road and Route 26 near Deer River, according to West Carthage Fire Chief Peter M. Crump.
Chief Crump said that when fire crews arrived on scene, there was heavy fire throughout the first and second floors of the home.
The structure appeared to be a total loss.
Chief Crump said the fire was contained to the building.
No one was in the building when the fire started, Chief Crump said.
He said the homeowner was out of town. It’s unclear if any pets were inside.
West Carthage Fire Department responded to the scene along with fire departments from Carthage, Fort Drum, Rutland, Natural Bridge, Castorland and Copenhagen.
The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately made available and is under investigation.
