LOWVILLE — Small teams of people may be found racing around Lewis County on Oct. 5, looking for random items in a massive scavenger hunt fundraiser for the Lowville Free Library.
The first of its kind in the area, the event is billed as a “Search and Sip” because of the local wines and Burrville cider that will be available, among other snacks and refreshments, at the “after party” to be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the 1812 House, 7663 N. State St.
Teams of two to four individuals will begin their searches at the library, 5387 Dayan St., where they will be given lists of clues, actions, or things to find around the village and further afield throughout the county.
“You never know what might be thrown at you,” said the library board president Jesica Nichols.
Each team must have at least one digital camera, either in a phone or separately, that can record the date and time a picture is taken to verify clues that were found and completed.
Ms. Nichols noted that there is some strategy that can go into winning one of the cash prizes for the top three in the hunt.
The winners will be determined by the total points each team scores by finding items assigned points based on their location and the difficulty of what is needed for that clue or item.
“Each team will have to decide if they want to go for the big point items that may take longer to get but may take fewer to win, or to go for a bigger quantity of items and score more of the ones in the village that get fewer points to win,” she said.
While cars or transportation of some sort aren’t required to participate because walking or using a bicycle is possible for the village clues, it would influence a team’s strategy, she said.
Some of the clues or items are “blanketed,” Ms. Nichols said, meaning that scavengers will be asked to find as many as they can of something that can be found all over the county.
The library board was considering new fundraising options because the calendar they used to produce is now being done by a different organization, but they had a few criteria in mind: it had to be family friendly, fun and something that hadn’t been done before.
Once Ms. Nichols suggested the scavenger hunt, the ideas started to flow, she said.
“It went from there to how about an after party and then what about Search and Sip as the theme,” Ms. Nichols said.
The final idea added was that of a costume competition with the theme of “Books to Movies.”
Participants are welcome to do their scavenger hunt in costume or to wait until the after party at which the best costume will be chosen and given a gift basket, Ms. Nichols said. The final cash prize amounts will be announced at the end of next week as more businesses have been contributing and sponsoring the event.
“We don’t know how this will turn out because it’s the first time, if people will like it or if it will flop, but I really hope this is something we can grow over time,” Ms. Nichols said.
The rain or shine hunt will start with registration at 2 p.m. and all participating teams reporting by 2:45 p.m. to hear the event rules. The hunt will be from 3 to 6 p.m.
People under 18 years old must be accompanied by a guardian and all participants will be asked to sign a waiver, Ms. Nichols said.
Tickets for the event, including the after party, is $40 per team up to Oct. 5, or $50 the day of the event.
They can be purchased at the library or online on the event’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/663073207521322/.
For more information, call the Lowville Free Library at 315-376-2131.
