MARTINSBURG — A fire on Tiffany Road on Sunday led to the destruction of a house in the town.
According to the fire report news release issued by the Lewis County Emergency Management Department, the house owned by Lynn V. Allen at 602 Tiffany Rd. was reported to 911 as on fire by a neighbor at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.
The Martinsburg Volunteer Fire Department found the structure fully engulfed upon arrival, the report said, and it collapsed before the Lowville and 3-G Volunteer Fire Departments could arrive.
No one was home at the time of the fire. The house and all of its contents were destroyed, but the owner does have insurance on the property.
The fire is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.