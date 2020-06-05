TURIN — Five candidates are vying for two five-year terms on the South Lewis School District Board of Education. All voting will be done via absentee ballot which must be returned to the school district by June 9, the voting day.
Incumbents Paul Campbell and Richard Ventura will face newcomers Joshua Leviker, Jean Lieber and Nancy Szewczyk-Davoy.
The incumbents did not reply to requests for information. The following was condensed from information on the school’s website.
Paul Campbell of Lyons Falls has been a member of the Board of Education since 1999.
Occupation: He is a litigation specialist with Erie Insurance Company.
Family: He and his wife, Martha has five children, all South Lewis graduates.
Platform: “I am running for the board again because I want to see South Lewis continue to move in a positive direction. The current board works well together, we do not micromanage and we have a good rapport with the superintendent and administration. My knowledge and experience have helped me to make tough decisions over the years and I maintain the philosophy that all decisions must be based on what is best for the District overall. It is a privilege to serve on the Board, working to meet the needs of the students and taxpayers of South Lewis CSD. I hope to continue doing so.”
Richard Ventura of Port Leyden has served on the school board for 10 years.
Family: He and his wife and children are South Lewis graduates.
Community involvement: Mr. Ventura volunteers for student organizations and sports teams to support through fundraising, concessions and banquets.
Platform: “I have had the opportunity to serve on the South Lewis Board of Education for the past 10 years. During this time the district has seen several changes that have improved the educational experience and opportunities for the students. The district came out of challenging economic times further ahead without placing an undue burden on the taxpayers and ultimately placing the needs of the students at the top of the decision making list. The position of a Board of Education member is to become a steward of the district and its resources for the administration, to promote policy and programs for the students and staff while remaining fiscally responsible to the taxpayers. I have fulfilled this responsibility to the best of my ability and would like the opportunity to continue supporting the District into the future.”
Joshua Leviker of Turin is seeking a position on the school board for the first time.
Education: Lowville Academy and Central School graduate, with two years at the Howard G. Sackett Technical Center; associate degree in construction management at SUNY Delhi, graduating first in his class with honors
Occupation: Project manager/estimator Barrett Paving Materials Inc., Syracuse; village of Turin mayor; member of village Planning Board
Family: Wife Alicia, 3-year-old son
Community involvement: Vice President of Turin Ridge Riders Snowmobile Club;
Platform: “I always look to give back to the community for a better future for kids. I have the background and am knowledgable in developing managing budgets. I look for ways to help ‘non-for-profit’ organizations. If elected as a school board official, my objective is to find ways to help procure and manage the budgets and find opportunities for our students to pursue their dreams and goals. I will look to pursue avenues for students to obtain their athletic dreams and to participate on teams both in and outside the district.”
Jean Lieber of Constableville is seeking a position on the board for the first time.
Education: 1999 graduate of Adirondack Central School; earned a bachelor’s degree in communications and media with a minor in business from City University of New York and holds an associate degree in architecture technology from SUNY Morrisville
Occupation: Currently a stay-at-home mother; previously was executive director at Constable Hall and at the Rome Art and Community Center
Family: husband, Mike; children, Faith, a second-grader at Port Leyden Elementary and sons Henry, 2, and an infant Isaac
Community involvement: West Leyden PTA; Toastmasters International; aids with St. Mary’s Youth Group and with online Masses during the shutdown
Platform: “I feel that parents should play an important role in their children’s education and what better way to be involved than to be on the school board.”
She noted her work experience and volunteer involvement “have provided me extensive experience with boards. I also have substantial bookkeeping experience after running my own business and doing the books for my brother’s trucking company. South Lewis is already a great school with many wonderful teachers and staff. I would just like to do my part to make it a better school that always puts our community’s children first.”
Nancy Szewczyk-Davoy is seeking a position on the school board.
Education: South Lewis graduate, class of 1999; Attended Paul Smiths College as a forest technology major
Occupation: Otis Technology director of contract administration; former owner of Mill Creek Nursery, Boonville
Family: husband, two children who attend Port Leyden Elementary
Community involvement: Member of the Otis Relay for Life and Annual Gold Outing for Charity; Volunteer work includes: cleaning Lowville American Legion ceremonial firearms; maintenance of Lyons Falls and Port Leyden parks; help in organization of annual NRA Banquet; River Fest for the 10th Mountain Division ‘feed the soldiers;’ donated flowers to village of Boonville, Onieda County Fair and the Woodsmans Field Days and multiple local fundraisers from 2009 to 2018
Platform: “I want to serve on the school board for two primary reasons. First, I have a strong desire to positively influence my children’s education. A good educational foundation, and love of knowledge, will set a child up for years of future success. As a board member, I feel that I will be able to influence not only my children’s education, but also ensure that like-minded community members have a voice when it comes to board decisions. Secondly, I believe my experience as a business professional will provide a meaningful contribution to the school board. Throughout my career I have been a part of many complex negotiations, both with working directly with government agencies and the Department of Defense. During these situations it is important to think strategically and develop a realistic plan to solve the relevant issue and plan for the future. As a South Lewis Alumni, I look forward to contributing to the success of the school district by taking a more active role and joining the South Lewis Board of Education.”
