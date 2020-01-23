ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — All Lewis County snowbirds wintering in Florida are invited to the 65th annual picnic set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at the club house at the Shady Oaks Mobile Home Park, 3651 Castle Drive, Zephyrhills, FL 33540, located off Route 39. Participants are asked to bring a dish to pass and eating utensils. Coffee and tea will be provided. There is no admission fee. For more information call Wayne Youngs at 813-395-8858.
Florida picnic slated for Lewis County snowbirds
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.