CONSTABLEVILLE — With the cancellation for the second year of the club’s major fundraiser, the Flywheels and Pulleys Club co-founders Olga and John Miller have come up with an alternative.
The club, established in 1976 to commemorate the United States bicentennial through its members’ shared love of preserving antique equipment, holds an event — Old Time Gas and Steam Engine Show each fall.
The event, which displays more than 200 pieces of antique farm machinery, tractors and engines, attracts more than 5,000 spectators to the club’s 42-acre property off Route 26.
In the past, a horizontal greased-pole contest, wood-stove cooking, woodworking and blacksmith demonstrations, antique tractor pull, ladies’ crosscut-sawing and frying pan tossing contests, bands for dancing, along with raffles, flea markets and vendor fairs have been part of the weekend event.
“The club doesn’t have any secure guidelines yet to carry on with our event,” said Mrs. Miller in a letter. “It’s kinda hard to control that type and size of a crowd and be safe. We may need to survive another year perhaps before we continue on an ‘event.’”
Mrs. Miller, the club’s treasurer, estimates $8,000 will be needed to hold the club over until their major event can again be held.
To hopefully make up for the lost income, “We are having a flea market event/sale to boost our struggling budget,” Mrs. Miller said.
The vendors wishing to reserve a spot at a cost of $10 per day may contact the Millers at 315-348-6781 and may leave a message for a return call if there is no answer.
Held on the club grounds on Route 26, the flea market will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 28-30, rain or shine.
There is no admission fee for patrons. All proceeds will benefit the nonprofit charitable organization. All COVID guidelines will be enforced.
“Club survival depends on you folks who have come to love this show and enjoy all that we work so hard to keep going,” said Mrs. Miller, noting monetary donations would be appreciated.
Checks or money orders made out to Flywheels & Pulleys Assoc. Inc. may be mailed in care of Treasurer Olga J. Miller to 7153 Brantingham Road, Greig, NY 13345.
Mrs. Miller said if the flea market is successful, additional ones may be held throughout the summer.
