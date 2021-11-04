EAST SYRACUSE — Danielle M. Fogel said she is excited to start work as the newest state Supreme Court justice for the Fifth Judicial District.
On Tuesday night, the 43-year-old Republican trial attorney swept to victory with 54% of the vote, compared to the 42% taken by her competitor, former Democratic Congressman Anthony J. Brindisi. Mrs. Fogel brought in 20,286 more votes than Mr. Brindisi, winning every county except Onondaga County.
On Thursday morning, Mrs. Fogel said she entered election night confident about her chances in the northern counties of Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego and Herkimer, but was unsure what would happen in Oneida and Onondaga counties.
“Onondaga is always a county that’s difficult for a Republican to win, but we were surprised by the margin, only about 1,800 votes there,” she said.
Mrs. Fogel said she was very happy to have won a majority in her and Mr. Brindisi’s home county of Oneida, where she garnered 4,200 more votes.
As she prepares to take the bench in January, Mrs. Fogel said she’s winding down her private law practice and preparing to take the oath of office in late December.
There’s also a four-day training at the state Judicial Institute, where newly elected judges learn the finer points of their job.
Mrs. Fogel will get her courthouse assignment in early January before she begins seeing cases. She said she’s excited to use her more than 16 years of trial experience as she serves.
“I’ve handled the various phases of litigation and even cases in the Appellate Division, so I have a wide range of experience that can immediately translate to helping parties in front of me resolve their cases,” she said.
