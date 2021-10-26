LOWVILLE — If you’ve been trying to ignore that nagging voice in the back of your mind to return that library book that you took out mid-pandemic to the Lowville Free Library, a campaign to help the village Food Pantry stock up for Thanksgiving can give you an out.
Between Nov. 1 and Nov. 18, people with overdue books, fines waiting to be paid on their accounts or with children who have overdue books or fines, can return books guilt-free and pay fines by donating food items that will be given to the Lowville Food Pantry through the library’s Food for Fines campaign.
The suggested donation is one item for every $1 in fine owed, said library Director Meghan Harney.
Overdue books are fined 10 cents for every day they are overdue. DVDs are a bit more, she said, up to a maximum of 30 days.
That would make a total fine of $3 or, for this food drive, three food items.
Lost items, however, can’t be paid for in food items.
“Part of the idea is if they do have long overdue items, they can bring them back without paying anything if they brought food along with it. They might have something that was just forgotten about. They can just bring that back without having overdue fees as well,” she said.
While Ms. Harney said many libraries have had their own Food for Fines activities, she believes this is the first or the first in a long time, in Lowville.
“We are really glad to be able to partner with the Food Pantry and hope that people bring in donations at a time of year when (the Food Pantry’s) services might be utilized more and they would have greater need,” said Ms. Harney, “(We’re happy) to provide a place where people can donate but also ... as a reminder that the Food Pantry is there, serves our community well and that they’re always looking for donations.”
Some of the items on the wish list for the library include Thanksgiving dinner items like box stuffing, turkey gravy and cranberry sauce that can be included in the pantry’s Thanksgiving boxes but Ms. Harney said all food items on the list will be accepted, even if a person doesn’t have any fines to offset.
Food items — and those embarrassingly overdue books — can be brought to the Lowville Free Library, 5387 Dayan St., beginning on Nov. 1.
For more information, go to www.lowvillefreelibrary.org/fooddrive or call 315-376-2131.
